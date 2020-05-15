Independent Research Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.86 and a 200 day moving average of €40.16.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

