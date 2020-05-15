Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

