Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 5.3% on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $86.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $79.25, 5,420,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,178,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 172,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

