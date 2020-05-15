Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

LHCG stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,576,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

