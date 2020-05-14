GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,289 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

