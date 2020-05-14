Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 381.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

