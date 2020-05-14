Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Freshpet stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.47 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $539,182.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,752.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,557. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

