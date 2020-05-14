Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKH opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

