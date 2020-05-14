Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,813 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

BAB stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

