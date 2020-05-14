Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 383,018 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,303 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

