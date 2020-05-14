Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,367.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,187.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,945.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.