Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Umpqua stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

