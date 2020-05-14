Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,367.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,187.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,945.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.