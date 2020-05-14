Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Main Street Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,367.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,945.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

