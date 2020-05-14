Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,367.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,187.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,945.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

