Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of FRPT opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.47 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,557 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,455 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

