BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.00

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $277.85, with a volume of 4488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

