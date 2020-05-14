Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

