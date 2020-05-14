Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

