Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,420 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNKN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

