Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

