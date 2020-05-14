KBC Group NV Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

