Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 869,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,794 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $147.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.