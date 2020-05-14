Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

