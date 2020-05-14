Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

