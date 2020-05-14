Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 518,400 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

