KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equifax by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,355,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

