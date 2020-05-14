Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 418,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

