Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 956 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

