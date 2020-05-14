Winfield Associates Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

