United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 869,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

