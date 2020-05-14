Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

