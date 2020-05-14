Comerica Bank Purchases 61,055 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.33% of Apergy worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apergy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,142,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Apergy by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apergy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Apergy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.63. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

