American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,803 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Valvoline worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Valvoline by 63.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 594,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 230,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 197.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,387 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 34.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Valvoline stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

