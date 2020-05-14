Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

