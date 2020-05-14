GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

