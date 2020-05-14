Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

