GWM Advisors LLC Sells 31,562 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,562 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.