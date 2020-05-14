BlackRock Inc. Has $395.72 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Whirlpool worth $395,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,266 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,077,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHR opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

