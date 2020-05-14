American International Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

