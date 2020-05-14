PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

