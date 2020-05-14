LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

LTC opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

