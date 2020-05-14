People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

