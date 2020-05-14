State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 159,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

