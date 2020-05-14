Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 1,026 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $213,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $424,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $199.78 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 132.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

