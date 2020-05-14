ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

