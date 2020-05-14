Alexander R. Bradley Sells 8,817 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 108,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

