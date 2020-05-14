Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $125,815,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.