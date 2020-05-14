Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,823,000 after buying an additional 94,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

