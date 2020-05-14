GWM Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

